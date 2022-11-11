FORECAST: Saturday morning snow, afternoon flurries

WEATHER HEADLINES

Minor snow accumulation Saturday AM; mainly on grassy surfaces

Weekend highs in the 30s and 40s

Additional wintry weather next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The cold front is well to our east and now temperatures are falling.

A wave of moisture continue to work to the northeast from the southwest. This will bring a burst of morning rain/sleet/snow to the area. Temperatures in the 30s, 20s for some.

Early burst of snow is likely with grassy accumulations ranging from a coating to a half inch in the city, up to 1-2″ away from the city. The good news is roads will just be wet.

It will be a cold day with more snow flurries/showers in the afternoon.

Saturday night will be a cold one with lows in the 20s. Scattered snow flurries will linger through the evening with a clearing sky expected as we move into the late night hours.

Sunday features sunny skies and cold temperatures. Highs climb into the upper 30s and low 40s to end the weekend.

The weather pattern remains active into next week with another system Tuesday that looks like a mix to a cold rain for now but we will continue to monitor the trends on this one. Yet another blast of cold air is likely to arrive later in the week.

