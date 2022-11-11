Contact Troubleshooters
Forecastle Festival ‘taking a pause’

(Forecastle PR)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A popular music festival held on Louisville’s waterfront is “taking a pause” in 2023.

In a message posted on Facebook, the Forecastle Festival says the pause is because “there are some things that we want to work on and improve for the future, so we’re going to take some time to strategize and determine the best path forward for the festival.⁣”

Organizers called it “incredible” how the festival has grown over the past two decades and how much support they have received from the Louisville community. They closed by saying they will have updates and “hope to share more good times in the future.”

