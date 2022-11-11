How long are political campaign signs allowed to stay up?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With election week coming to a close, people may be wondering how long until all the campaign signs are thrown or blown away.

In the Metro, political signs must be taken out immediately after Election Day. Sign removal is the responsibility of the sign owner and property owner.

There’s a 10-day grace period, and after that, public works will come remove them.

Jefferson County’s sign regulations say there are 12 cities with their own sign ordinances. Each city has its own independent zoning rules.

The following are cities with independent zoning:

Anchorage

Douglass Hills

Graymoor-Devondale

Hurstbourne

Indian Hills

Jeffersontown

Lyndon

Middletown

Prospect

Shively

St. Matthews

St. Regis Park

The rules for residential streets within these areas may vary. Most of the cities, such as Jeffersontown, allow signs to stay up for a week.

If a political sign is in a person’s front yard, they are protected by the First Amendment and they can keep it there as long as they want.

