Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

How long are political campaign signs allowed to stay up?

With election week coming to a close, people may be wondering how long until all the campaign signs are thrown or blown away.
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With election week coming to a close, people may be wondering how long until all the campaign signs are thrown or blown away.

In the Metro, political signs must be taken out immediately after Election Day. Sign removal is the responsibility of the sign owner and property owner.

There’s a 10-day grace period, and after that, public works will come remove them.

Jefferson County’s sign regulations say there are 12 cities with their own sign ordinances. Each city has its own independent zoning rules.

The following are cities with independent zoning:

  • Anchorage
  • Douglass Hills
  • Graymoor-Devondale
  • Hurstbourne
  • Indian Hills
  • Jeffersontown
  • Lyndon
  • Middletown
  • Prospect
  • Shively
  • St. Matthews
  • St. Regis Park

The rules for residential streets within these areas may vary. Most of the cities, such as Jeffersontown, allow signs to stay up for a week.

If a political sign is in a person’s front yard, they are protected by the First Amendment and they can keep it there as long as they want.

For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phil Pascoe and Monica Pascoe were arrested by the FBI on November 9, 2022 on federal charges...
3 arrested by FBI in defense fraud scheme
Teens try to carjack ATF agent
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
John Fitzgerald Johnson, or “Grandmaster Jay.”
‘Grandmaster Jay’ sentenced to federal prison over actions during Breonna Taylor protest
Rickie and Karen Melton with Kentucky Lottery official
Ky. man claims largest prize won in state from Powerball drawing

Latest News

Becoming Women of Worth Conference
JCPS students attend annual Women of Worth Conference
WAVE News sat down with Superintendent Carter to gain insight about how ISP was able to make...
ISP Superintendent touts detectives’ work to solve Delphi murders, Washington County suitcase
The festival is held to benefit Norton Children’s Hospital through the Norton Children’s...
Festival of Trees & Lights kicks off this weekend
St. James
St. James Catholic School held annual Veterans Day ceremony