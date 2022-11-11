Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS students attend annual Women of Worth Conference

Becoming Women of Worth Conference
Becoming Women of Worth Conference(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 300 young women who attend 30 different JCPS elementary schools all came together Friday for the Women of Worth conference.

This year’s theme was “Becoming”, where every girl received a copy of Michelle Obama’s book “Becoming.”

The goal of the conference was to instill a sense of belonging, self-confidence, and pride in young women as they enter their teenage years.

“So, they can take that book and go back into their small groups within their school and use that as their curriculum within that year,” Jamie Issis said.

After the morning greeting, each student had a session on healthy relationships and college and career readiness.

