Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky elects first transgender public official

WATCH | Kentucky elects first transgender offical
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky.

Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board.

She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official.

“I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children will be able to look up and say wow that’s something I can do if I want to do it.” Blankenship said.

She says she didn’t start her campaign to be a trailblazer, instead she says it was to create opportunities for her children.

“I feel really blessed, that I have a community that has embraced me with open arms and that I think has clearly voted their confidence in me by taking the time to not only vote for me but to learn how to write in a candidate to do it.” Blankenship said.

Blankenship says on the school board she wants to prioritize pay for staff, prioritize transparency and improve vocational education.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens try to carjack ATF agent
Phil Pascoe and Monica Pascoe were arrested by the FBI on November 9, 2022 on federal charges...
3 arrested by FBI in defense fraud scheme
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
John Fitzgerald Johnson, or “Grandmaster Jay.”
‘Grandmaster Jay’ sentenced to federal prison over actions during Breonna Taylor protest
Rickie and Karen Melton with Kentucky Lottery official
Ky. man claims largest prize won in state from Powerball drawing

Latest News

Fall colors in downtown Corydon, Indiana.
FORECAST: Rain easing this afternoon; Some get snow by Saturday morning
A semi caught fire and multiple vehicles crashed on I-65. Photo provided by Trimarc.
Semi catches fire, multiple vehicles involved in I-65 North crash
Rockcastle County wildfire burns nearly 2K acres
This happened Friday morning at mile marker 132 on Crittenden Drive.
Semi catches fire, multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-65
Woman pronounced dead at UofL Hospital after being struck by car
Woman pronounced dead at UofL Hospital after being struck by car