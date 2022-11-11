Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville’s mayor-elect creates website laying out plan for city’s future

Craig Greenberg on Election Night.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg has laid out plans for when he takes office at the start of the new year.

On Friday, Greenberg spoke with reporters about his new website, NewDirectionLouisville, where he’s asking for input from the community and looking for people to fill out his team.

He also described what he wants to accomplish in office.

Greenberg said he’s “all-in” on public safety.

For him, that means investing in enrichment programs for youth and young adults, reopening community centers, and creating more resources for mental health.

He’s also calling for universal Pre-K and said he wants to address the roots of poverty.

In the meantime, a Department of Justice investigation into LMPD could conclude at any time.

Greenberg is not sure what that report will show, but he said it’s a big deal.

He will have a decision to make LMPD Chief Erika Shields, hired by now lame duck mayor Greg Fischer, wasn’t part of the leadership that caused the DOJ to come to town.

Still, she’s been on the hot seat this election season.

Greenberg hasn’t made a decision on her future, or anyone’s future in city government.

“No decision has yet been made,” said Greenberg. “We wanted to launch NewDirectionLouisville.com to give people an opportunity across the city, across the country, to reach out and express their interest in joining the administration before any personnel decisions are made.”

Greenberg takes office January 2.

