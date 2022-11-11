Man receives guilty verdict for murder of hookah bar owner in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man received a guilty verdict on Thursday for the death of a Shively hookah bar owner in Dec. 2019.

Lance Bowman was found guilty by jury of one count of murder, one count of possession of handgun by a convicted felon and one count of tampering with physical evidence, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

According to court records, the owner of Retta’s Lounge, James Mentee Jr., was found shot to death outside the entrance around 12 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2019.

Shively Police and Louisville Metro Police responded to the scene that evening.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Officers later located Bowman in a backyard in the 1600 block of Phyllis Avenue, a short distance away from the shooting scene. Police said Bowman had been shot in his right foot.

Witnesses were able to describe the shooter at Retta’s Lounge, and police said Bowman matched witness description.

Bowman was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

Investigators reviewed video evidence taken from security cameras at Retta’s Lounge, showing Bowman pulling a handgun out at Mentee before an argument. During the argument, Bowman fired his gun and walked away with the gun after Mentee had been shot.

A man, later identified as security personnel, fired back towards Bowman and hit him in the foot.

During sentencing, a jury applied the persistent felony offender first degree enhancement to Bowman’s charges.

The jury recommended Bowman’s charges be served concurrently for a total of 50 years to serve in prison.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.