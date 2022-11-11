Metro Council Republicans hope to bridge the ‘Watterson Divide’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The election brought a Republican surprise to the Louisville Metro Council.

For the first time since the 2003 Metro Government merger, Republicans gained two seats.

“We started off with 11 Republicans, several years later it went down to nine,” Metro council Republican Caucus Chair Anthony Piagentini said. “And then, four years ago, it went down to seven. So, this is the first time we picked up or flipped any seats, much less two in one election cycle. So, this is truly a historic election for the Republican caucus.”

Both seats flipped in districts in south Louisville where complaints persist of a lack of investment from City Hall.

Some call it the Watterson Divide.

“The parks that are in the Highlands, in the downtown are very well funded,” Piagentini said. “The ones that are in west and south and east end haven’t received a dollar worth of services out of public parks in the past several years. So, we are seeing this imbalance of support and love for the south end, for the east end. And this is now bubbling up in electoral politics, where they’re looking for a new leadership to represent them downtown.”

“They’re just feeling like we’re constantly left out,” District 25 Metro councilman-elect Khalil Batshon said. “All the money and all the infrastructure and major development that happens in our city continues to go inside the Watterson.”

“The south is rising up red and I’m happy,” District 13 Metro councilman-elect Dan Seum Jr. said. “I’m happy that we’re going to make noise and be heard finally.”

Seum said he is preparing to go to work with a lot of questions.

”We’re asking what’s going on with our parks?,” Serum said. “Why are our kids neglected? Why are we not getting the roads in the infrastructure that they’re getting?”

