Multiple fire crews battle massive woods fire in southern Jefferson County

A massive woods fire in southern Jefferson County took 10 fire departments more than 11 hours...
A massive woods fire in southern Jefferson County took 10 fire departments more than 11 hours to contain on Thursday night.(Zoneton Fire Protection District)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A massive woods fire in southern Jefferson County took 10 fire departments more than 11 hours to contain on Thursday night.

The fire was reported on South Park Hill, south of the Gene Snyder between South Park Road and I-65, around 6 p.m. on Thursday, according to Zoneton Fire Protection District.

Zoneton Fire spokesman Rich Carlson said the fire was estimated to involve over 80 acres. The closest the fire came to occupied homes was around 800 feet, Carlson said.

“Fires like these are very labor intensive” Carlson said. “Access to the fire was difficult as we cannot get our all-terrain vehicles close enough to use their pumps. So it is all ‘hand work’, using rakes, blowers, chain saws and back-pack extinguishers.”

Carlson said extinguishing the fire was made more difficult due to limited visibility.

Fairdale Fire Chief Josh Underwood thanked the multiple fire teams who assisted with the fire on Thursday night.

“We all work together so well; when relief crews come in, they pick right up, and no one misses a beat,” Underwood said. “We are grateful to have this wonderful relationship, knowing that help is just a call away.”

Louisville Metro Police also provided assistance with their Air Unit, who provided a perspective of the fire from the air.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

