Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

North American Championship Rodeo comes to Louisville

Rodeo generic
Rodeo generic(MGN)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The North American Championship Rodeo is in Louisville this weekend.

According to the release, the rodeo is at the Kentucky Exposition Center November 10 to 12 for the Great Lakes Circuit Rodeo finals.

The rodeo is held during the North American International Livestock Exposition with the top cowboys and cowgirls in each event. They are competing for over $80,000 and prizes for the title of Great Lakes Circuit Champion.

Winners will go to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association NFR Open.

During the rodeo, competitors from all over the Midwest will compete in a number of events, including bareback, bull riding, saddle bronc, steer wrestling and more.

Tickets are available online, click or tap here to buy yours.

Parking at the Kentucky Exposition Center is $10 per vehicle and $20 per bus.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Fitzgerald Johnson, or “Grandmaster Jay.”
‘Grandmaster Jay’ sentenced to federal prison over actions during Breonna Taylor protest
Phil Pascoe and Monica Pascoe were arrested by the FBI on November 9, 2022 on federal charges...
3 arrested by FBI in defense fraud scheme
Teens try to carjack ATF agent
Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle at the...
60-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle near PRP identified
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

Latest News

Festival of Trees & Lights kicks off this weekend
Festival of Trees & Lights kicks off this weekend
Memorial Day american flag veterans day generic
2022 Veterans Day free meals and restaurant deals around Louisville
Child ID Program
Louisville Metro releases request for applications to increase access to services for youth
Louisville Metro Public Works walked through this year’s plans for potential snowfall.
Winter is coming: How Metro Louisville is preparing