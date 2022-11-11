North American Championship Rodeo comes to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The North American Championship Rodeo is in Louisville this weekend.

According to the release, the rodeo is at the Kentucky Exposition Center November 10 to 12 for the Great Lakes Circuit Rodeo finals.

The rodeo is held during the North American International Livestock Exposition with the top cowboys and cowgirls in each event. They are competing for over $80,000 and prizes for the title of Great Lakes Circuit Champion.

Winners will go to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association NFR Open.

During the rodeo, competitors from all over the Midwest will compete in a number of events, including bareback, bull riding, saddle bronc, steer wrestling and more.

Tickets are available online, click or tap here to buy yours.

Parking at the Kentucky Exposition Center is $10 per vehicle and $20 per bus.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.