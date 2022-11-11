Contact Troubleshooters
One dead, two injured in multiple-car crash in Old Louisville

By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a crash that killed one person in Old Louisville.

The crash happened at Second and Hill Streets on Thursday at about 11 p.m. Police believe a car was speeding which led to several other vehicles being hit.

Investigators are working to determine which ones were parked and which ones were moving when they were hit.

LMPD said the driver in the car that caused the accident and one other person were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

