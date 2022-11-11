Semi catches fire, multiple vehicles involved in I-65 North crash
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple crews are at the scene of a a semitruck that caught fire and a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 65 North
This happened Friday morning at mile marker 132 on Crittenden Drive.
The lanes are currently closed and drivers are encouraged to take a different route.
This is a developing story.
