Semi catches fire, multiple vehicles involved in I-65 North crash

This happened Friday morning at mile marker 132 on Crittenden Drive.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple crews are at the scene of a a semitruck that caught fire and a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 65 North

The lanes are currently closed and drivers are encouraged to take a different route.

This is a developing story.

