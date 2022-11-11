SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

The soaking rain will ease and continue to shift east for the rest of the afternoon leaving us with drizzle and cool temps.

We will then watch for another wave of moisture streaming in later tonight into Saturday Morning that will start as a mix then change to pockets of wet snow across the area. Some sweet spots where the flakes can come down harder can get up to an 1″ of grassy accumulation. In other areas where the snow is lighter, minor grassy accumulations are expected. Roads will be just wet with the warm ground in place. Timing again will be roughly around sunrise through late morning flurries flying through the afternoon. It will be quite cold with highs only in the 30s!

SNOW BOARD:

Sat AM Snow Bust

Tuesday Rain or Snow

Wednesday Flurries

Next Weekend Rain to Snow

