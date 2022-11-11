Southbound Gene Snyder lanes blocked, traffic diverted to Westport Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All southbound lanes are blocked on the Gene Snyder Freeway at Westport Road due to a crash involving a school bus and tractor-trailer.

Southbound traffic is being diverted to Westport Road and the closure is estimated to be four hours.

The left northbound lane on mile marker 32 is also blocked.

The crash happened at Westport Road on Friday around 8:40 a.m.

MetroSafe confirmed there were no students on the bus, but there was an injury.

Commuters are encouraged to take a different route.

