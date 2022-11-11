St. James Catholic School held annual Veterans Day ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - St. James Catholic School in Elizabethtown held its annual Veterans Day ceremony Friday morning.

The school received the Purple Star Award, which is a state-sponsored recognition for individual schools’ dedication and support of military-connected youth.

Colonel Ted Brown, Health Services Division Chief, Human Resources Command:

“It also means that you St. James are now purple star staff and faculty and purple star students,” Human Resources Command Colonel Ted Brown said. “All of you. So while you may not have a formal purple star role you can still play a big role in serving and supporting military students and families.”

According to Brown, around 1% of the United States population serves in the armed forces.

