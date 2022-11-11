TARC seeks students for annual Design-a-Bus contest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TARC is looking for students to help add some flare to their buses.

As TARC celebrates its 23rd annual Design-a-Bus contest, students are invited to submit artwork focused on the theme, “Every Journey, a Story.”

Artists are encouraged to think about a personal journey from their lives that resulted in learning something new -- then create an illustration reflecting that as a story.

The winning submissions will be featured on a bus that will travel in the 2023 Pegasus Parade and on routes.

The deadline is set for Friday, February 10, 2023.

You can submit artwork and complete the entry form online by clicking here.

For questions or additional information, email designabus@ridetarc.org.

