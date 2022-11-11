Contact Troubleshooters
Update: Woman pronounced dead at UofL Hospital after being struck by car

LMPD: Woman in serious condition after pedestrian vs. vehicle crash
LMPD: Woman in serious condition after pedestrian vs. vehicle crash(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
UPDATE: The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that the woman struck by a car on Dixie Highway was pronounced dead at UofL Hospital late Thursday night.

The ongoing investigation is being handled by the LMPD Traffic Unit.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in serious condition after being struck by a car on Dixie Highway and Watson Lane Thursday evening.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, just before 9:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian on Dixie Highway.

Preliminary reports indicate that a car was traveling southbound on Dixie when it struck an adult female.

The woman was transported to UofL hospital with what appear to be life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

All southbound lanes of Dixie Highway and Watson are closed at this time while the investigation continues.

