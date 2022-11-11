Veterans speak at Meredith Dunn School for Veterans Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Veterans came to speak to middle school students at Meredith Dunn on Friday.

Richard Evans, a retired Colonel who served in the army for 28 years, came to speak to the students.

He joined alongside Jeff Bryant, who was a national guard for over 22 years, and Ben Taylor, who has been on active duty since 1993.

The veterans talked with students about their military experience and some of the hardships and benefits of being in the army.

Students were handed out badges and even participated in a push-up contest against one of the veterans.

“I don’t like when people tell me ‘well you shouldn’t do this, you can’t do that’,” Taylor said. “So the moment someone told me that, I was like, well I can do this. [The] recruiter talked to me because my friend had a dislocated shoulder and couldn’t go in. I was sitting next to him and then eight months later I was in Georgia in the military.”

Taylor is currently a staff sergeant in the contingency response group.

