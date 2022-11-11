Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

WAVE honors our veterans

We thank our veterans for their service and sacrifice!
We thank our veterans for their service and sacrifice!
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE gives thanks to all veterans for their service and sacrifice.

We also recognize the ones we work with everyday.

Photographer Michael Flynn served in the Navy. He is often driving our Storm Tracker.

Photographer John Watson served in the Army for eight years. Six of those years he was in the infantry and the other two he served in public affairs.

Photographer Marty Pearl served in the Navy. He was born and raised in Louisville.

WAVE wishes everyone a safe Veterans Day.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens try to carjack ATF agent
Phil Pascoe and Monica Pascoe were arrested by the FBI on November 9, 2022 on federal charges...
3 arrested by FBI in defense fraud scheme
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
John Fitzgerald Johnson, or “Grandmaster Jay.”
‘Grandmaster Jay’ sentenced to federal prison over actions during Breonna Taylor protest
Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle at the...
60-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle near PRP identified

Latest News

The crash happened at Second and Hill streets.
One dead, two injured in multiple-car crash in Old Louisville
The crash happened at Second and Hill streets.
One dead, two injured in Old Louisville crash involving multiple vehicles
We thank our veterans for their service and sacrifice!
WAVE honors our veterans
LMPD: Woman in serious condition after pedestrian vs. vehicle crash
Update: Woman pronounced dead at UofL Hospital after being struck by car