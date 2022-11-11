WAVE honors our veterans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE gives thanks to all veterans for their service and sacrifice.

We also recognize the ones we work with everyday.

Photographer Michael Flynn served in the Navy. He is often driving our Storm Tracker.

Photographer John Watson served in the Army for eight years. Six of those years he was in the infantry and the other two he served in public affairs.

Photographer Marty Pearl served in the Navy. He was born and raised in Louisville.

WAVE wishes everyone a safe Veterans Day.

