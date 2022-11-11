Woman found guilty in 2018 murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been convicted of the 2018 murder of a man she was involved in an intimate relationship with.

A Jefferson County jury returned guilty verdicts against Brenda J. Porter, 62, on one count each of murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

The victim, David Burch, was found on January 21, 2018, in the backyard of a home in the 3000 of Wellbrooke Drive. Burch was wrapped in bedding and a plastic tarp. Police found Porter near the scene. She confessed to assaulting and bludgeoning Burch with an ivory statue two days before his body was found.

Porter told police she heard Burch moaning and calling for help, but she ignored his pleas for help. Porter went on to detail her attempts to dispose of Burch’s body said said she purchased cleaning products to clean up the scene.

The penalty phase of the trial is scheduled for Monday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.