2 people in custody after police pursuit on I-65

(KYTV)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people have been arrested after a police pursuit Saturday afternoon.

According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, the pursuit began in Seymour and then ended on I-65 near the nine mile marker in Clark County.

Two suspects were arrested after the pursuit ended.

There is no other information available at this time.

