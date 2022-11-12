Calvin’s Buzzer Beater Sends Cards to 0-2

Contact Troubleshooters
By Kendrick Haskins
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wright State’s Trey Calvin knocked down a step back jumper at the buzzer as the Raiders shock UofL 73-72 sending the Cards to an 0-2 to start to the season.

UofL got steady play out of Hercy Miller early. He had a nice dish to Brandon Huntley-Hatfield for a first half dunk. UofL led 37-34 at the break. Second half, UofL grabs its largest lead so far this season when Huntley-Hatfield scores inside. Cards led by 10. Huntley-Hatfield finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

Wright State fought all the way back and take a 65-64 lead when UofL’s El Ellis knocks down back-to-back tre’s. He scored their last eight points to lead everybody with 29, but also committed eight turnovers. Cards up by one late. Jae’lyn Withers inbounds the ball to Ellis, he’s tied up, possession arrow goes to the Raiders. Final possession, time winding down, Wright State’s Trey Calvin knocks down the jumper at the buzzer. Wright State shocks UofL 73-72. “Don’t let your opponent feel like they belong with you. You’re Louisville. Do you understand what that means? Well, what’s happening is I’ve got guys that don’t know what that means. Don’t understand Louisville. Can’t get out of their selves’ way. The game is a roller coaster emotionally for a lot of guys,” said UofL head coach, Kenny Payne.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

