First snow in WAVE Country

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday morning WAVE Country got the first taste of winter weather and woke up to snow on their yards.

Here are some photos you all shared with us of what you saw when you looked outside Saturday.

Snowfall in Jefferson County
Snowfall in Jefferson County(Nathaniel Aranda)

Some saw over an inch of snow this morning!

Snow in Okolona
Snow in Okolona(Peggy Cummins)
Snow in Madison, Indiana
Snow in Madison, Indiana(Joe Chandler)

Santa showed up in Madison, Indiana and brought the snow with him!

Snow in Otisco, Indiana
Snow in Otisco, Indiana(Tammy Whitt)
Snow in Henryville, Indiana
Snow in Henryville, Indiana(Isaiah Turner)

Be sure to send us your pictures of your first snow day, click or tap here to share those with us.

