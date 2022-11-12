First snow in WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday morning WAVE Country got the first taste of winter weather and woke up to snow on their yards.

Here are some photos you all shared with us of what you saw when you looked outside Saturday.

Snowfall in Jefferson County (Nathaniel Aranda)

Some saw over an inch of snow this morning!

Snow in Okolona (Peggy Cummins)

Snow in Madison, Indiana (Joe Chandler)

Santa showed up in Madison, Indiana and brought the snow with him!

Snow in Otisco, Indiana (Tammy Whitt)

Snow in Henryville, Indiana (Isaiah Turner)

