KSP responds to riot at Adair Regional Detention Center, Public Safety Cabinet opens investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police responded to a riot at the Adair Regional Detention Center Friday evening.

According to the release, around 9:40p.m. KSP received a call requesting assistance with a riot at a maximum security juvenile detention center in Adair County.

The initial call was regarding a juvenile who assaulted a staff member, got ahold of the staff member’s keys and released other juveniles from their cells.

KSP troopers and other officers entered the facility and restored order at the center.

Several staff and juveniles were injured during the incident and taken to the hospital to be treated.

KSP has launched an investigation and Detective Zach Scott is investigating the incident. Charges against the juveniles are pending further investigation.

Morgan Hall, Communications Director at the Office of the Secretary Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet said that the Internal Investigation Branch of the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet has opened an investigation.

DJJ will conduct a thorough review to see if applicable policies were followed and identify if further actions should be taken.

