Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man shot, killed near Auburndale neighborhood; police investigating

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Royal Gardens Court around 8:30 p.m. on reports of a...
Officers were called to the 1100 block of Royal Gardens Court around 8:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near the Auburndale neighborhood on Friday night.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Royal Gardens Court around 8:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot at the location.

The man was confirmed dead at the scene, Smiley confirmed.

Police said there are no suspects. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phil Pascoe and Monica Pascoe were arrested by the FBI on November 9, 2022 on federal charges...
3 arrested by FBI in defense fraud scheme
Teens try to carjack ATF agent
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Rickie and Karen Melton with Kentucky Lottery official
Ky. man claims largest prize won in state from Powerball drawing
John Fitzgerald Johnson, or “Grandmaster Jay.”
‘Grandmaster Jay’ sentenced to federal prison over actions during Breonna Taylor protest

Latest News

WAVE News wants to wish a Happy Veterans Day and recognize the ones we work with everyday.
WAVE News celebrates veterans on our news team
The Louisville Slugger Museum has several rare baseball collectibles up for grabs as part of...
Rare baseball memorabilia up for grabs at Louisville Slugger Museum auction
The items will be previewed at Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory on Saturday and Sunday.
Rare Babe Ruth glove, other baseball memorabilia up for auction in Louisville
For the first time since the 2003 Metro Government merger, Republicans gained two seats.
Metro Council Republicans hope to bridge the ‘Watterson Divide’