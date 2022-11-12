Contact Troubleshooters
Nursing home resident found dead outside facility after missing for 2 days

Officials in Ohio say a nursing home resident was found dead outside of the facility. (Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ohio officials say a nursing home resident has died after she went missing from a facility.

WOIO reports the 82-year-old was found dead on Tuesday when staff located her body outside of the facility. Officials said the woman was missing for two days before her body was discovered.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner, Joan Meredith went missing after last being seen on Nov. 6. at the Merriman Nursing Home in Akron.

On Tuesday, staff had reportedly contacted Meredith’s family to see when she would return.

The medical examiner said that the nursing home staff had presumed the woman had taken a leave of absence from the facility with family.

However, after the team learned that was not the case, the medical examiner said staff began searching the premises for Meredith.

Staff located the 82-year-old’s body in a wooded area behind the facility, according to the medical examiner.

The examiner said Meredith died of hypothermia with her death ruled accidental. According to officials, she had a history of dementia.

