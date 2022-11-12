Contact Troubleshooters
Rare baseball memorabilia up for grabs at Louisville Slugger Museum auction

The items will be previewed at Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory on Saturday and Sunday.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Slugger Museum has several rare baseball collectibles up for grabs as part of its 19th annual live auction.

The auction will include several big items, including Babe Ruth’s gloves, signed baseballs from several Hall of Fame players, autographed baseball cards, jerseys and more.

Hunt Auctions, the auction house organizing the event, said the items would be available to preview at Louisville Slugger Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

In addition, guests will have the ability to bring items to the museum as part of a complimentary appraisal fair to be expertly evaluated.

Bidding starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning. For more information on available items and to place a bid, click or tap here.

