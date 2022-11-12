Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Nov. 11 scores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Nov. 11, 2022:

Male - 22, St. Xavier - 21

Elizabethtown - 7, Christian Academy-Louisville - 46

Manual - 35, Bullitt East - 36

Ryle - 14, Ballard - 26

Dayton - 8, Kentucky Country Day - 36

North Oldham - 7, Central - 31

Atherton - 0, Fairdale - 22

Seneca - 0, South Oldham - 46

Trinity - 51, Simon Kenton - 20

Providence - 7, Indianapolis Lutheran - 49

Nelson County - 7, Bardstown - 21

Bethlehem - 20, Crittenden County - 33

Holy Cross - 28, Campbellsville - 19

Daviess County - 3, Central Hardin - 17

Newport Central Catholic - 50, Frankfort - 13

Franklin County - 40, Spencer County - 14

Meade County - 6, Henderson County - 35

Scott County - 29, Highlands - 23

