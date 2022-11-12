Contact Troubleshooters
Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Nov. 11 scores

Touchdown Friday Night 2022 season
Touchdown Friday Night 2022 season(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Nov. 11, 2022:

  • Male - 22, St. Xavier - 21
  • Elizabethtown - 7, Christian Academy-Louisville - 46
  • Manual - 35, Bullitt East - 36
  • Ryle - 14, Ballard - 26
  • Dayton - 8, Kentucky Country Day - 36
  • North Oldham - 7, Central - 31
  • Atherton - 0, Fairdale - 22
  • Seneca - 0, South Oldham - 46
  • Trinity - 51, Simon Kenton - 20
  • Providence - 7, Indianapolis Lutheran - 49
  • Nelson County - 7, Bardstown - 21
  • Bethlehem - 20, Crittenden County - 33
  • Holy Cross - 28, Campbellsville - 19
  • Daviess County - 3, Central Hardin - 17
  • Newport Central Catholic - 50, Frankfort - 13
  • Franklin County - 40, Spencer County - 14
  • Meade County - 6, Henderson County - 35
  • Scott County - 29, Highlands - 23

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

