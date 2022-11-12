Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Nov. 11 scores
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Nov. 11, 2022:
- Male - 22, St. Xavier - 21
- Elizabethtown - 7, Christian Academy-Louisville - 46
- Manual - 35, Bullitt East - 36
- Ryle - 14, Ballard - 26
- Dayton - 8, Kentucky Country Day - 36
- North Oldham - 7, Central - 31
- Atherton - 0, Fairdale - 22
- Seneca - 0, South Oldham - 46
- Trinity - 51, Simon Kenton - 20
- Providence - 7, Indianapolis Lutheran - 49
- Nelson County - 7, Bardstown - 21
- Bethlehem - 20, Crittenden County - 33
- Holy Cross - 28, Campbellsville - 19
- Daviess County - 3, Central Hardin - 17
- Newport Central Catholic - 50, Frankfort - 13
- Franklin County - 40, Spencer County - 14
- Meade County - 6, Henderson County - 35
- Scott County - 29, Highlands - 23
