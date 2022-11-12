Contact Troubleshooters
UofL student injured in shooting near Belknap Campus

Shooting
Shooting(MGN)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A University of Louisville was injured after a shooting Saturday morning on Third Street south of Belknap Campus.

According to a letter sent to students, the student was attending a party at a house near Central Avenue around 1a.m.

Witnesses said that some people were asked to leave the party and that is when an altercation began and shots were fired.

Those shots struck the female student and she was transported to UofL hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating the incident with support from the UofL Police Department.

Counseling is being offered to students through the UofL Counseling Center, 502-852-6111.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip portal.

