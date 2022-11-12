Veterans gather at Mission BBQ for a day of celebration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People across the country are honoring those who put their lives on the line for the nation. Mission BBQ in St. Matthews wanted to do their part on Friday to say thanks by giving veterans a free meal.

Telling a veteran thank you will never be enough for the sacrifices they’ve made, but celebrating them, even for a day, means much more than you think.

For most vets, Veterans Day is something they look forward to each year, because the community seems to wrap their arms around those who gave so much and asked for so little.

”It’s truly a holiday that you see that the community cares,” shared active Army veteran Jeff Tindall. “It just seems that people just want to give back to the vets.”

The appreciation, even more meaningful for Vietnam veterans who didn’t always receive praise.

”This is our special day, and I bring him because he served during the Vietnam timeframe, and there were a lot of people against it,” Tindall said of his father.

The present day celebrations seeming to make up for the homecoming Vietnam vets received when they initially came home.

”There needs to be a day like this, because when those guys came back, that wasn’t much of a homecoming, and something like this helps them feel better about their service,” shared World War II veteran and Honor Flight Bluegrass ambassador Jack Mooney.

The Military Vehicle Preservation Association President, Mario Maipid, said this day also gives veterans a chance to connect with like-minded people to share stories and memories.

”There’s something that allows them to open up and it’s like a long lost friend that they’re finally seeing,” Maipid said. “For some of them, maybe the last time you know.”

The group of veterans shared a friendly reminder of how grateful we should feel to live in the United States.

”I’ve been fortunate enough to do a little traveling in my lifetime, and every time I come home, I have the same thought; how very, very, very lucky we are,” Mooney said.

Mission BBQ offered all veterans a free meal on Veterans Day in to show gratitude for what they do for our country.

To see what other restaurants and businesses doing Veterans Day deals, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.