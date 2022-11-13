10 Clemson Snaps UofL’s Four Game Win Streak

CLEMSON, Sc. (WAVE) - UofL’s winless streak against Clemson continues as the Cards fall in Death Valley 31-16.

Clemson jumped out to a 10-0 lead before UofL hit the board. Tiyon Evans takes the handoff and scores on a 16 yard touchdown run, but Clemson led 17-7 at the half. Scary moment at the end of the first half. UofL quarterback, Malik Cunningham injured his shoulder on the final play of the half, knocking him out of the game.

Third quarter, Clemson’s Will Shipley breaks through the line, hurdles a guy and scores. Clemson stays undefeated against UofL, they win 31-16. “We’re banged up a little bit right now. You know, we don’t have many receivers. Of course, Malik got banged again, but I’m proud of our guys. I told them in the locker room. Really proud of how they continued to fight. When things were down and out, they have not given up and they didn’t lay down, and they didn’t tonight. On up to the last play when we threw a touchdown pass. So proud of them. We’ve got to regroup. We’ve got to come back tomorrow and get ready for NC State,” said UofL head coach Scott Satterfield.

