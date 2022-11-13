16-year-old in hospital after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 16-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Sunday.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 10a.m. officers were told about a shooting victim who was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital by private means.

Preliminary investigation showed that a 16-year-old and an acquaintance were walking in the 3500 block of Greenwood Avenue when they heard gunshots.

Both of them ran into a home and when they arrived the 16-year-old realized she was shot.

Her injuries appear to be non-life threatening and detectives are handling the investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

