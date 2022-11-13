Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

16-year-old in hospital after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood

Crime tape generic
Crime tape generic(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 16-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Sunday.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 10a.m. officers were told about a shooting victim who was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital by private means.

Preliminary investigation showed that a 16-year-old and an acquaintance were walking in the 3500 block of Greenwood Avenue when they heard gunshots.

Both of them ran into a home and when they arrived the 16-year-old realized she was shot.

Her injuries appear to be non-life threatening and detectives are handling the investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vote counting error takes away an election win in Clark County.
Clark County vote county error takes away election win
The two suspects who led Indiana State Police on a multi-county chase have been arrested and...
Two arrested after leading police on multi-county chase on I-65
Phil Pascoe and Monica Pascoe were arrested by the FBI on November 9, 2022 on federal charges...
3 arrested by FBI in defense fraud scheme
Shooting
UofL student injured in shooting near Belknap Campus
A massive woods fire in southern Jefferson County took 10 fire departments more than 11 hours...
Multiple fire crews battle massive woods fire in southern Jefferson County

Latest News

UofL students express concern after one of their classmates was shot and sent to the hospital...
‘It really is hurtful:’ UofL students shaken up after classmate shot near campus
Jamya Lewis was rushed to UofL Hospital Wednesday where she died around 11:30 p.m., making her...
‘It really is hurtful:’ UofL students shaken up after classmate shot near campus
Organizations working to restore formerly incarcerated peoples’ voting rights
Organizations working to restore formerly incarcerated peoples’ voting rights
As millions of Americans casted their ballots last Tuesday, thousands were considered...
Organizations working to restore formerly incarcerated peoples’ voting rights