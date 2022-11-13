Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

College students forced into basement, robbed at gunpoint

Police in Philadelphia are investigating an armed home robbery involving Temple University students. (Source: KYW)
By Ryan Hughes
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - Some Temple University students are worried about their safety after they were robbed at gunpoint at their off-campus housing.

Eleven students returned to their apartment Friday after a frightening home invasion where police say two men armed with guns robbed the students around 7 a.m.

Six girls were reportedly home at the time, three had their boyfriends, and they were joined by two other friends. The group said they were all locked in the basement and forced to hand over their debit cards, keys, phones and cash.

Two of the girls in the group said they were able to use their laptops in the basement and messaged loved ones to call 911.

After being interviewed by police, the students were reunited with their parents.

Last week, Temple University launched a program aimed at helping students and their families find off-campus housing that meets certain safety and security criteria.

Officials said student safety remains the university’s top priority.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phil Pascoe and Monica Pascoe were arrested by the FBI on November 9, 2022 on federal charges...
3 arrested by FBI in defense fraud scheme
A semi caught fire and multiple vehicles crashed on I-65. Photo provided by Trimarc.
Semi catches fire, multiple vehicles involved in I-65 North crash
A vote counting error takes away an election win in Clark County.
Clark County vote county error takes away election win
A massive woods fire in southern Jefferson County took 10 fire departments more than 11 hours...
Multiple fire crews battle massive woods fire in southern Jefferson County
Memorial Day american flag veterans day generic
2022 Veterans Day free meals and restaurant deals around Louisville

Latest News

Georgia man arrested, 106 dogs rescued from dogfighting operation
A damaged plane sits at the Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas after two historic military...
Two historic aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
Vintage WWII warplanes crash midair at Dallas air show Saturday
GRAPHIC: Video shows mid-air collision at Dallas air show
Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during an air show in...
FAA, NTSB investigating crash at Dallas air show