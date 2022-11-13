Man in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, a little after 1p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Longfield Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, an adult male was located with two graze wounds,

The victim was transported to UofL hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

