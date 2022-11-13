Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

Shooting
Shooting(MGN)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, a little after 1p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Longfield Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, an adult male was located with two graze wounds,

The victim was transported to UofL hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vote counting error takes away an election win in Clark County.
Clark County vote county error takes away election win
The two suspects who led Indiana State Police on a multi-county chase have been arrested and...
Two arrested after leading police on multi-county chase on I-65
Phil Pascoe and Monica Pascoe were arrested by the FBI on November 9, 2022 on federal charges...
3 arrested by FBI in defense fraud scheme
Shooting
UofL student injured in shooting near Belknap Campus
A massive woods fire in southern Jefferson County took 10 fire departments more than 11 hours...
Multiple fire crews battle massive woods fire in southern Jefferson County

Latest News

Crime tape generic
16-year-old in hospital after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood
UofL students express concern after one of their classmates was shot and sent to the hospital...
‘It really is hurtful:’ UofL students shaken up after classmate shot near campus
Jamya Lewis was rushed to UofL Hospital Wednesday where she died around 11:30 p.m., making her...
‘It really is hurtful:’ UofL students shaken up after classmate shot near campus
Organizations working to restore formerly incarcerated peoples’ voting rights
Organizations working to restore formerly incarcerated peoples’ voting rights