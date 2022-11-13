Contact Troubleshooters
Vandy Shocks UK, Snaps 26 Game SEC Losing Streak

Vanderbilt wins against Kentucky
Vanderbilt wins against Kentucky(Photo courtesy of Vanderbilt Athletics)
By Kendrick Haskins
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Vanderbilt rolls up 264 yards rushing as they shock the University of Kentucky 24-21 at Kroger Field on Saturday.

Coming into the game #24 UK football simply owned Vanderbilt, beating the Commodores six straight times, and hadn’t lost at home to them since 2012. Kentucky scored a first quarter field goal, but Vanderbilt answered when quarterback Mike Wright ran 59 yards for a touchdown and 7-3 lead. After a Matt Ruffolo cut the deficit to 7-6. That would be your halftime score.

The Commodores scored again after a 10 play, 80 yard drive resulted in a one yard Ray Davis touchdown to give Vandy a 14-6 lead in the third quarter. Ruffalo added another field goal to cut the deficit to 14-9. Fourth quarter, the Cats regain the lead behind a five yard Chris Rodriguez touchdown run. On the two point conversion, quarterback Will Levis was sacked keeping the score at 15-14.

Vanderbilt regains the lead at 17-15 behind Joseph Bulovas field goal. Kentucky regains the lead on the very next play from scrimmage. Rodriguez took a handoff 71 yards to the house. He rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Vandy was down to fourth and 11 on their final drive when Wright goes deep and hits Quincy Skinner for a 40 yard completion to the Kentucky nine yard line. Three plays later, Wright hits Will Sheppard for the go ahead eight yard touchdown, which proved to be the game winner, snapping Vanderbilt’s 26 game SEC losing streak.

