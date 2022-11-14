Contact Troubleshooters
2 children killed, suspect charged with DUI in Hardin Co. crash

Angela H. Chapman, 42, of Radcliff, Ky., is charge with two counts of murder, one count of...
Angela H. Chapman, 42, of Radcliff, Ky., is charge with two counts of murder, one count of assault and one count of operating a vehicle under the influence after a November 13, 2022 head-on crash that killed two young children.(Source: Hardin County Detention Center)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WEST POINT, Ky. (WAVE) - Two children are dead and their mother is in serious condition after a head-on crash Sunday afternoon in West Point that authorities say was caused by a drunk driver.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Dixie Highway. Hardin County Sheriff John Ward says a car being driven by Angela H. Chapman, 42, of Radcliff, was heading southbound when it crossed the center line and struck a vehicle going northbound.

Ward said the children killed in the crash were ages 1 and 2. Their mother, the driver of the northbound car, is pregnant. She was airlifted to UofL Hospital for treatment.

Chapman was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center on two counts of murder, one count of assault and one count of operating a vehicle under the influence. She entered a not guilty plea during her arraignment this morning and is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.

