2 people sent to hospital after rollover crash near Cardinal Stadium

Officers were called to a crash at the intersection of South Third Street and Central Avenue...
Officers were called to a crash at the intersection of South Third Street and Central Avenue around 12:45 p.m. on Monday.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were injured in a rollover crash near Cardinal Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to a crash at the intersection of South Third Street and Central Avenue around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

No details were provided on the crash, but officers found two vehicles involved, including a white SUV which had rolled over onto its hood.

Mitchell said two people were taken to University Hospital and are expected to survive.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

