2 people sent to hospital after rollover crash near Cardinal Stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were injured in a rollover crash near Cardinal Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to a crash at the intersection of South Third Street and Central Avenue around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

No details were provided on the crash, but officers found two vehicles involved, including a white SUV which had rolled over onto its hood.

Mitchell said two people were taken to University Hospital and are expected to survive.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.