3 guns in 3 days at JCPS schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There were three guns found in three days at JCPS schools last week, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned.

One gun was located on a student from Western High School. The other two guns were found at Fern Creek High School.

This brings the total number of guns found this school year to 13, compared to eight this time last school year.

In a letter sent home to parents about the Western incident, the school’s principal said someone was reported a student had a gun. The school called both Shively Police and JCPS Security, they said.

“The student left the building before police arrived, but authorities found the student in a vehicle a short distance from school,” Principal Mike Kelly wrote. “A gun was found in the vehicle.”

At Fern Creek on Friday, the gun was found in a student’s backpack. That was the second gun found at the school in three days. Another gun had been confiscated there Wednesday.

