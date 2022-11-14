Breaking employment barriers for formerly incarcerated people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last week, Governor Andy Beshear announced two new programs aimed at helping inmates secure employment before they are released.

At the local level, Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey is working on an ordinance that would incentivize businesses to hire those people. Both plans intend to increase the workforce, break stereotypes and give second chances.

Many times, inmates are looking forward to re-entering the community and have plans to get jobs, and housing and get their lives back on track. Unfortunately, there are societal barriers blocking inmates from moving forward.

“We are looking at a population that’s saying hey we want to work, but we have these barriers,” Dorsey said. “Oftentimes folks are more focused on our past than what we have to offer here in the future. This population is struggling to secure not just a job, but a job that can provide a lifestyle that is able to allow them to live, and not just barely scrape through.”

Dorsey is working on a citywide ordinance that would reward businesses for hiring formerly incarcerated people.

She believed this move will ultimately increase and strengthen Louisville’s workforce. Dorsey is not the only one creating hiring solutions for individuals with criminal records.

On Nov. 7, Governor Andy Beshear announced the Prison to Pipeline, which helps inmates across the state secure jobs before they are out.

