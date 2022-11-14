Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89

John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday, April 26, 2015, in Burbank, Calif.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Travis Leder
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor John Aniston, known for his role as Victor Kiriakis on the NBC soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” had died at the age of 89.

Aniston’s daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston, confirmed that he died on Friday in an Instagram post.

“You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew,” Jennifer Aniston wrote. “I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain.”

John Aniston played the role of Victor on the daytime program for decades, and was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 2017 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

“Days of Our Lives” also tweeted a video tribute, stating, “Your legend will live on.”

He also received a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award this year. Aniston also had a role as Martin Tourneur on longtime soap opera “Search For Tomorrow” from 1979-1984.

Aniston also appeared on popular television programs “Mad Men,” “Gilmore Girls” and “The West Wing.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vote counting error takes away an election win in Clark County.
Clark County vote county error takes away election win
The two suspects who led Indiana State Police on a multi-county chase have been arrested and...
Two arrested after leading police on multi-county chase on I-65
Jamya Lewis was rushed to UofL Hospital Wednesday where she died around 11:30 p.m., making her...
‘It really is hurtful:’ UofL students shaken up after classmate shot near campus
WAVE News sat down with Superintendent Carter to gain insight about how ISP was able to make...
ISP Superintendent touts detectives’ work to solve Delphi murders, Washington County suitcase
Police are investigating after a baby was found dead on a Phoenix street. Police estimated the...
Newborn found dead on Phoenix street

Latest News

Authorities said warrants for kidnapping against Jami'la Earvin have been obtained.
3 children found safe, woman in custody after suspected kidnapping in S.C.
FORECAST: Our next system arrives tonight
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
3 dead in U.Va. shooting were members of football team
President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre,...
Biden: Still not enough votes to codify abortion rights
In this photo provided by Nathaniel Ross Photography, a historic military plane crashes after...
Dallas air show victims named; NTSB investigation underway