Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Ethan the dog wins American Humane Hero Dog Award

Ethan, a local rescue dog whose story has been shared both locally and nationally, has been...
Ethan, a local rescue dog whose story has been shared both locally and nationally, has been recognized by American Humane as the organization’s Hero Dog of the Year.(EthanAlmighty - Facebook)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ethan, a local rescue dog whose story has been shared both locally and nationally, has been recognized by American Humane as the organization’s Hero Dog of the Year.

Back in August, Ethan was placed in the finals and competed against six other dogs to be recognized as this year’s overall Hero Dog of the year.

The awards ceremony took place on Saturday in Palm Beach, Florida, where Ethan was honored at the American Humane Hero Dog Awards gala.

Ethan’s story began in Jan. 2021 after being left for dead within the Kentucky Humane Society’s parking lot. After months of care and recovery, KHS’ facility director Jeff Callaway adopted him.

Callaway shared a message thanking everyone who believed in Ethan and helped in his support.

“When I first saw Ethan in the vet services room, I knew he was my dog,” Callaway said in the post. “In my heart I knew. But I also wasn’t sure he was going to live. Through the day or through the weekend. But I wanted him to know the love of a person. It was obvious he had not. So, I didn’t want him to leave the world without knowing someone loved him. And now, a year and half later, he knows the love of the whole world.”

(Story continues below)

A couple other Sunday night thoughts. Things are starting to sink in for me. I’m sitting in a room I built so we would...

Posted by EthanAlmighty on Sunday, November 13, 2022

Callaway said Ethan’s story has been shared to not only help other shelter dogs across America, but the positive impact has also helped people struggling with things like abuse or drug addiction.

“They saw him, and they saw how much fight and how much resilience he had to live, just to take another breath,” Callaway said. “So they kept fighting.”

Callaway said Ethan continues to encourage other animals that may be facing their own medical problems.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two suspects who led Indiana State Police on a multi-county chase have been arrested and...
Two arrested after leading police on multi-county chase on I-65
A vote counting error takes away an election win in Clark County.
Clark County vote county error takes away election win
Angela H. Chapman, 42, of Radcliff, Ky., is charge with two counts of murder, one count of...
2 children killed, suspect charged with DUI in Hardin Co. crash
Jamya Lewis was rushed to UofL Hospital Wednesday where she died around 11:30 p.m., making her...
‘It really is hurtful:’ UofL students shaken up after classmate shot near campus
The owner of Wick's Pizza woke up to bullets peppered through his windows after an early Sunday...
Highlands community reacts to Sunday morning shooting on Baxter Avenue

Latest News

Ask WAVE: Who is responsible for removing graffiti from public property?
Ask WAVE: Who is responsible for removing graffiti from public property?
WWE Monday Night RAW will be coming to Louisville with several highlight matches.
WWE Monday Night RAW superstars return to Louisville
WWE Monday Night RAW will be coming to Louisville with several highlight matches.
WWE Monday Night RAW superstars return to Louisville
A family-friendly holiday 5K event benefiting children and families in need will be taking...
Santa Sleigh 5K benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities happening this December