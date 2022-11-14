Final cow located after group of cattle escape near Cherokee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The final cow has been located nearly three weeks after a group of cattle escaped following a minor crash.

On Oct. 21, Louisville officers were called to the Dog Hill area of Cherokee Park after livestock were seen walking around the golf course and near the park lake.

LMPD said a cattle truck and another truck had been involved in a minor accident and had pulled off near Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive. The cows escaped as they were being transferred from the cattle truck to another truck.

Two days after the escape, three out of four cows had been caught.

On Sunday, Louisville Metro Animal Services said the final cow was located and that they are assisting LMPD to move it to another location.

