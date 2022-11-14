Contact Troubleshooters
Final cow located after group of cattle escape near Cherokee Park

Authorities worked to round up an unknown number of cows found roaming Cherokee Park on October...
Authorities worked to round up an unknown number of cows found roaming Cherokee Park on October 21, 2022.(Source: Mark Stevens, WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The final cow has been located nearly three weeks after a group of cattle escaped following a minor crash.

On Oct. 21, Louisville officers were called to the Dog Hill area of Cherokee Park after livestock were seen walking around the golf course and near the park lake.

LMPD said a cattle truck and another truck had been involved in a minor accident and had pulled off near Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive. The cows escaped as they were being transferred from the cattle truck to another truck.

Two days after the escape, three out of four cows had been caught.

On Sunday, Louisville Metro Animal Services said the final cow was located and that they are assisting LMPD to move it to another location.

