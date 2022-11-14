FORECAST: Rain (Mix North) Tuesday Morning

WEATHER HEADLINES

Cold rain to start Tuesday

Snow showers and flurries on Wednesday

Coldest of the week Friday into Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds continue to increase.

Rain and snow will approach from the south and west. A mix is possible initially, but the bulk of the precipitation will fall as cold rain along and south of the river.

Areas of southern & central Indiana will continue to see a mix.

The mix in southern Indiana transitions to light rain as temperatures warm. Areas of drizzle will be possible during the afternoon.

Temperatures top out in the low to mid 40s.

With falling temperatures, any remaining moisture will fall as flurries late Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures in the city will hold just above freezing. Suburbs will fall into the lower 30s.

Flurries and snow shower will continue at times on Wednesday. These will be more festive than impactful thanks to temperatures above freezing, but as we head toward late evening a light dusting can’t be ruled out as temperatures drop.

Aside from an isolated flurry early Thursday, the rest of the workweek looks dry and cold. In fact, another cold front surging in early Friday will bring a renewed push of cold air.

It’s conceivable that many won’t make it above freezing Friday afternoon given how cold this air will be.

Talk about wintry weather in November!

This cold air looks to stick around through the weekend with some moderation taking place next week.

