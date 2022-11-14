Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Sunny, warmer today; Rain/snow mix Tuesday mornig

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Sunday, November 13, 2022
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain on Tuesday; some in Southern Indiana could see rain/snow mix
  • Flurries and snow showers Wednesday into Thursday morning
  • Much colder to end the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a sunny start to the day, clouds roll back into the region this afternoon. Temperatures top out in the 40s this afternoon.

Clouds remain overhead tonight ahead of our next system. Temperatures fall into the 30s ahead of Tuesday’s rain and snow chance.

Rain showers take over the region early Tuesday morning. Areas north of the Ohio River will see a rain/snow mix before it switches to all rain. The rain becomes more scattered and light throughout the afternoon. Highs tomorrow in the low 40s.

Areas of drizzle/sprinkles Tuesday night transition to flurries Tuesday night as temperatures fall. Lows slide into the low to mid-30s by Wednesday morning.

