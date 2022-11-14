FORECAST: Wet, chilly start to the day

WEATHER HEADLINES

Snow showers/flurries Wednesday/early Thursday

Frigid air takes over on Friday

Overnight lows in the teens through the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After starting the day with a mix in southern Indiana and rain everywhere else, we’ll see rain for everyone by the late morning. Showers push out of the region this afternoon as temperatures top out in the low to mid-40s. As temperatures fall into the upper 20s and low 30s tonight, moisture swinging around an area of low-pressure transitions from drizzle to flurries.

Flurries and scattered snow showers are expected Wednesday. While above-freezing temperatures will help to minimize impacts, a few slick spots can’t be ruled out. Minor accumulations are possible in some locations. Snow showers and flurries gradually push out of the region tomorrow night.

Lows fall into the 20s by Thursday morning.

