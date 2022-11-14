FORECAST: Wet start to Tuesday before a festive, wintry Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Showers move in late tonight, potentially mixing with snow at times closer to Seymour, IN Tuesday morning

Wet Tuesday morning commute, but drier afternoon

Flurries and snow showers on Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will aggressively fill back in tonight. Showers will begin to arrive well after midnight and some of that could fall as a wintry mix well north of the Ohio River in Indiana, closer to Seymour. Any snow accumulation would be light and brief up there.

By lunchtime on Tuesday any wintry mix far north of Louisville will switch to rain, but the rain will exit quickly during the afternoon, leaving us with some spinkles, drizzle, and clouds during the day. Highs will only rise into the 40s.

Any remaining drizzle Tuesday night will start to flip over to flurries and snow showers heading into early Wednesday morning. Snowfall will be very light and temperatures will stay near or just above freezing, which will keep roads mainly wet.

Flurries and snow shower will continue at times on Wednesday. These will be more festive than impactful thanks to temperatures above freezing, but as we head toward late evening a light dusting can’t be ruled out as temperatures drop.

Aside from an isolated flurry early Thursday, the rest of the workweek looks dry and cold. In fact, another cold front surging in early Friday will bring a renewed push of cold air. It’s conceivable that many won’t make it above freezing Friday afternoon given how cold this air will be. Talk about wintry weather in November!

This cold air looks to stick around through the weekend with some moderation taking place next week.

