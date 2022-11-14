Contact Troubleshooters
Former Louisville Urban League president becomes CEO of NYC-based nonprofit

The organization announced Sadiqa Reynolds will be stepping down in October to take a CEO...
The organization announced Sadiqa Reynolds will be stepping down in October to take a CEO position for a New York City-based organization.(Louisville Urban League)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The former CEO and President of the Louisville Urban League has announced her next role after leaving the organization at the beginning of November.

Sadiqa Reynolds will be serving as CEO for the New York City-based Perception Institute, a nonprofit organization focusing on race, gender and ethnic research to find ways to reduce bias and discrimination.

“It’s time to talk about what’s next because our safety, security and democracy matter too much to go on like this,” Reynolds said in a tweet. “At perception.org we will do more of that with a focus on systems, policy and policymakers.”

Reynolds announced she was stepping down from the Louisville Urban League in July after seven years in the role. She was the organization’s first female president in its 101-year history.

Following a three-month national search process, the Louisville Urban League announced Dr. Kish Cumi Price would be taking over Reynold’s role as its President and CEO starting Nov. 1.

