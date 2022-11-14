Contact Troubleshooters
Glasgow PD: Inmate hospitalized after assaulted by another inmate

Barren County Jail
Barren County Jail(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 24 hours ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police are investigating after one inmate was flown to the hospital after being attacked by another inmate, police said.

On Sunday, Glasgow Police responded to the Barren County Detention Center in response to a medical complaint.

Officers say the inmate identified as Austin T. Brown had assaulted another inmate. The victim was taken to T.J. Samson Hospital and was later airlifted to the University of Louisville for treatment of his injuries.

Brown, of Glasgow, was charged with Assault 1st Degree, Intimidating A Participant In The Legal Process.

Brown was initially booked in jail back in August for theft and drug-related charges.

Austin T. Brown, accused of assaulting another inmate.
Austin T. Brown, accused of assaulting another inmate.(Barren County Jail)

