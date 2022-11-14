Contact Troubleshooters
Gun found in Butler High School student’s backpack

Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a student brought a gun on campus at Butler High...
Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a student brought a gun on campus at Butler High School on Monday.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a student brought a gun on campus at Butler High School on Monday.

Butler High School principal William Allen said staff had received a tip that a student had a gun at the school, according to a letter sent out to Butler families.

An investigation was started and a gun was found within a student’s backpack.

Allen said the gun “was never displayed in a threatening manner in the building.”

The student is set to be disciplined in accordance to JCPS’ Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook.

In the letter, Allen thanked the person who brought the weapon to the attention of staff.

JCPS has confirmed a total of 14 guns on school property in the 2022-23 school year.

