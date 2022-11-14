Highlands Community reacts to Sunday morning shooting on Baxter Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fight at a popular Highlands bar spills into the street and ends with someone shot and injured.

The owner of Wick’s Pizza woke up Sunday morning to bullet holes in his front windows.

LMPD tells WAVE News that the incident started with two groups of men who were fighting inside Baxter’s 942 around 2:30am.

They were asked to leave and continued the fight outside the building where it escalated.

Police say both groups started shooting and one man was hit. He’s expected to survive his injuries.

People in and around the Highlands say they love where they live. They say one of the main reasons why is because they feel safe.

But after someone was shot on Baxter Avenue early Sunday morning, they now say they may think twice.

The bullets peppered on the windows at Wick’s Pizza a few hours later was proof of a violent night in the Highlands.

Incidents like this were somewhat common in 2021 but Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong says 2022 has been a change for the better.

”What we have seen is a dramatic decrease in violent crime from last year into this year,” Chambers Armstrong said. “So we’ve actually seen violent crimes and shootings on that part of the Highlands go down eighty-five percent.”

According to statistics from LMPD, this time last year there were 13 violent crime incidents in the Highlands but Sunday morning’s was only the second of the year.

Chambers Armstrong credits the decrease to a collaborative effort to create change.

”Everyone from the office of safe and healthy neighborhoods looking at different upstream approaches to our partners with ABC, LMPD, the neighborhood associations and the business owners in the area,” explained Chambers Armstrong.

People in the Highlands told WAVE News that they’ve felt a change in the area over the last few years.

”I probably won’t really walk after dark like I used to, or even Cherokee Park,” said Jen, who lives in the Highlands.

And while she says it’s disappointing to see crime near her home, Jen says she still loves where she lives.

”Crime really has changed the atmosphere and that’s sad,” Jen shared. “You know but it’s still a wonderful, wonderful neighborhood and I would actually not want to live anywhere else.”

Meanwhile, Chambers Armstrong says she’s proud of their progress and is working to make sure violent crime continues to drop.

”It’s really been helpful to start this conversation in the late night community and really sort of start a sense of accountability to each other and to the larger community to make sure we’re being a good steward of the community,” Chambers Armstrong said.”

Councilwoman Chambers Armstrong also says they’re currently working to get a best set of practices through the executive branch and hopes to create policies to decrease gun use at the state level.

